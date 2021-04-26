UrduPoint.com
MPA Inspects Ramadan Bazaar

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 02:34 PM

MPA inspects Ramadan Bazaar

MPA Firdous Rai visited Ramadan Bazaar and reviewed prices of edible items on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :MPA Firdous Rai visited Ramadan Bazaar and reviewed prices of edible items on Monday.

She visited Jinnah Colony Ramadan Bazar and inspected the quality of vegetables, fruits and other grocery items as well as prices.She also inspected the sale of sugar on lower rates in the bazaar and expressed her satisfaction.

MPA talked with consumers and inquired about the quality and prices of different items.

She said that the Punjab government was fully active in extending relief to the common man through Ramadan Bazar under the leadership of CM Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Firdous Rai said that the Punjab government provided Rs 5.5 billion subsidies on essential items in Ramadan bazaars and its benefit was being extended to people.

AC Saddar Umar Maqbool told that 19 Ramadan Bazaars were set up in the district where essential items including sugar, basin, pulses, dates, wheat flour were being sold at lower rates.

