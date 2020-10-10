UrduPoint.com
MPA Jalil Sharqpuri Says He’ll Not Tender Resignation From His Seat

Sat 10th October 2020 | 12:53 PM

Jalil Ahmad Sharqpuri, MPA, who was removed by the PML-N for meeting Punjab CM Usman Buzdar has condemned the yesterday incident of throwing “ewer” on his head at PA premises, says nobody can stop him from meeting even PM as it is not violation of party rules.

Sheikhupura: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 10th, 2020) Member Punjab Assembly (MPA) Mian Jalil Ahmad Sharqpuri, who was recently removed by PML-N for meeting Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, said that nobody could stop him from meeting Prime Minister Imran Khan.

MPA Jalil Ahmad Sharqpuri said he was still standing by his previous stance about the speeches of Nawaz Sharif and made it clear that he would not tender resignation from MPA seat. He expressed these views while addressing a press conference in Sheikhupura.

MPA Mian Raoof who belongs to PML_N insulted and degraded fellow MPA Mian Jalil Ahmad Sharqpuri by putting an “ewer” on his head as he arrived to attend Punjab Assembly Session on Friday.

The videos and the pictures of the incident went viral on social and traditional media.

“The incident took place at the premises of Punjab Assembly is highly condemnable,” said Sharqpuri.

“Difference of opinions is the beauty of democracy,” said the MPA. He also said that he loved Nawaz Sharif just for doing work for Pakistan.

“I felt pain when Nawaz Sharif’s government was sacked over charges of hijacking plane,” he said.

He said he would not tender resignation as he was innocent and satisfied with what he had done.

“I’ll no tender my resignation and I’m satisfied with what I did,” said the MPA.

He said in 2018, Nawaz Sharif personally offered him ticket to contest general elections for PML-N.

“Politics should not be done like theatres,” he added.

