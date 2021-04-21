MPA Jamal Siddiqi visits his UC-13 Martin quarters

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Member Sindh Assembly (MPA) Jamal Siddiqui along with Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) leader Razzaq Bajwa and others met the notables of UC-13 Martin Quarters here on Wednesday.

Prominent scholar Mufti Moin and others were also present on the occasion, said a statement.

They discussed various issues and called upon the official of the concerned departments to take steps for resolving the issues of the public in a timely manner.