MPA Jamila Paracha Takes Notice Of Kohat's Load Shedding Woes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 28, 2025 | 06:50 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Member of Provincial Assembly Jamila Paracha has strongly protested against the prolonged 18 to 20 hour load shedding in Kohat, emphasizing the need for immediate action to address this issue.

During the Energy Committee meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Sunday, Paracha demanded the installation of new transformers, repair of damaged ones, and resolution of voltage issues to alleviate the suffering of the local populace.

The committee, taking cognizance of the situation, has directed PESCO and Sui Gas officials to immediately address public complaints regarding load shedding.

