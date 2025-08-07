MPA Jamila Paracha visits Liaquat Memorial Hospital, Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Jamila Paracha from Pakistan Muslim League-N on Thursday visited Liaquat Memorial Hospital Kohat, where she met with Medical Superintendent Dr. Ikramullah and Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr. Riffat Qureshi.

During the meeting, the hospital's overall situation, facilities, and challenges were discussed in detail. Dr. Riffat Qureshi highlighted several pressing issues, including a severe shortage of medicines, non-availability of doors in labor rooms, and a shortage of gynecology staff.

On this occasion, MPA Jamila Paracha assured that she would immediately bring these issues to the notice of the concerned higher authorities and work towards resolving them on a priority basis. She also inspected various wards, enquired about the well-being of patients, and reviewed the available medicines and facilities.

The MPA expressed deep concern over the hospital's poor sanitation situation, including the presence of garbage and a shortage of sweepers.

The visit highlighted several major issues, including a severe shortage of medicines in the emergency ward, persistent power outages, and the absence of air conditioners in the wards. MPA Jamila Paracha directed the hospital administration to take steps to improve the sanitation system and assured that the issues would be taken up at the district and provincial levels.

She emphasized the need for immediate attention to the hospital's pressing issues and assured that steps would be taken to resolve them promptly.

