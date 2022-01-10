UrduPoint.com

MPA Kalmati, Commissioner Visit Kalanch's Areas To Review Relief Activities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2022 | 09:37 PM

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mir Hamal Kalmati accompanied by Commissioner Makran Shabbir Ahmad Mengal visited different areas of Kalanch to review relief activities on Monday

Tribal and social leader Aman Juma, XEN Building, Sana Baloch, XEN Road, Naseer Baloch, XEN Irrigation Fida Baloch, AC Baror Faiz Muhssan, SDO Irrigation Babgar Baloch, MMD Fahim Baloch, Director WHO Makran Dr. Ababgar Baloch, Anwar Abdul Rehman, Seth Khair Mohammad, Naeem Amir and others were present on the occasion, Roads were visited in detail, including Pahaladu and other areas.

Member of Provincial Assembly Mir Hamal Kalmati and Commissioner Makran Shabbir Mengal also met the local elders in different areas and listened to their concerns and asked the concerned officers to solve the problems immediately.

They said that a survey was being carried out in different parts of Kalanch to repair the damage areas soon caused by the recent torrential rains for redressal of public issues.

The MPA said Talar to Kalanch Road and pipeline work would be approved in a few days and construction of them to be started soon which were the long standing problems of the people of Kalanch.

Later, the MPA and Commissioner reviewed works of ongoing development schemes including building of schools under the funds of MPA Kalmati.

