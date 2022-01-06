UrduPoint.com

MPA Kalmati Meets With DC Gwadar Jamil Baloch

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2022 | 10:54 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mir Hamal Kalmati on Thursday met with Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Jamil Ahmed Baloch.

They discussed situations of rain affected areas of Gwadar in detail during the meeting.

On The occasion, Deputy Commissioner also informed to the MPA about the recently rain affected area in detail saying that rain accumulated water would be taken out soon from population areas including Tehsils.

He said machinery and other equipment were sent to rehabilitate damaged roads in different areas including Kalanch Kapar Kanda Civil, Faqirabad and other areas on emergency basis saying Roshus way was restored.

The DC said all available resources were being utilized to provide relief to affected people in the area saying Tehsil Gwadar and Pasni Tehsil were most affected from recently rain.

He said district administration and Line Department's personnel were taking out accumulated rain water from houses in last three days in the City.

The survey of affected areas was being continued for redressal of disaster areas after completion of survey.

However, Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mir Hamal Kalmati visited the affected houses in different parts of Gwadar's city after the recent rains to review measures of rescue operation in the area the other day.

He was accompanied by an eminent political leader Mir Arshad Kalmati. The MPA also inspected the process of taking out accumulation of rain water from respective houses through tankers and generators.

He also directed the new administrative officers and GDA officials to expedite the processes of work of inundate areas in recent rain.

