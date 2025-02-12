MPA Kardar announces drastic measures to combat 'Human trafficking'

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) The government's crackdown on human trafficking intensified as MPA Uzma Kardar, convener of the Human Trafficking committee warned of zero tolerance for those involved in human trafficking.

He announced drastic measures to review policies, launch awareness drives, and issue strict directions to relevant departments to ensure safe and legal migration abroad.

In an interview with ptv, Kardar noted that this is the first Human Trafficking Committee formed under the leadership of the Chief Minister of Punjab.

In the first meeting of the human trafficking committee, MPA Kardar said that all relevant departments, including the FIA, police, foreign office, social welfare department, deputy commissioners, and international partners were also in attendance.

She emphasized that these stakeholders were strictly directed to remain vigilant and ensure that they would be held accountable for any negligence or lapses in their efforts to combat human trafficking.

Kardar stressed the dire need to change the mindsets of youngsters and raise awareness about the numerous projects and startup loan programs announced by Punjab to provide them with better opportunities and alternatives.

Kardar said that the management of all airports in the province has been put on high alert, with strict instructions to exercise zero tolerance for any negligence or lapses that could facilitate human trafficking.