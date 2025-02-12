Open Menu

MPA Kardar Announces Drastic Measures To Combat 'Human Trafficking'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2025 | 09:40 AM

MPA Kardar announces drastic measures to combat 'Human trafficking'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) The government's crackdown on human trafficking intensified as MPA Uzma Kardar, convener of the Human Trafficking committee warned of zero tolerance for those involved in human trafficking.

He announced drastic measures to review policies, launch awareness drives, and issue strict directions to relevant departments to ensure safe and legal migration abroad.

In an interview with ptv, Kardar noted that this is the first Human Trafficking Committee formed under the leadership of the Chief Minister of Punjab.

In the first meeting of the human trafficking committee, MPA Kardar said that all relevant departments, including the FIA, police, foreign office, social welfare department, deputy commissioners, and international partners were also in attendance.

She emphasized that these stakeholders were strictly directed to remain vigilant and ensure that they would be held accountable for any negligence or lapses in their efforts to combat human trafficking.

Kardar stressed the dire need to change the mindsets of youngsters and raise awareness about the numerous projects and startup loan programs announced by Punjab to provide them with better opportunities and alternatives.

Kardar said that the management of all airports in the province has been put on high alert, with strict instructions to exercise zero tolerance for any negligence or lapses that could facilitate human trafficking.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2025

21 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 2025

1 hour ago
 UN outraged by loss of WFP staffer in Yemen

UN outraged by loss of WFP staffer in Yemen

8 hours ago
 Future of Work Forum forecasts economic shifts, ou ..

Future of Work Forum forecasts economic shifts, outlines AI opportunities, impac ..

9 hours ago
 Future of Mobility Forum explores leading experien ..

Future of Mobility Forum explores leading experiences in reshaping aviation, aut ..

9 hours ago
 UAE initiates first phase of decade-long Blue Visa ..

UAE initiates first phase of decade-long Blue Visa system

9 hours ago
Georgia’s Prime Minister: UAE’s progress serve ..

Georgia’s Prime Minister: UAE’s progress serves as both inspiration & valuab ..

9 hours ago
 NMDC Group delivers net profit of AED3.1 bn for 20 ..

NMDC Group delivers net profit of AED3.1 bn for 2024

10 hours ago
 FBISE, PSN to organise teacher training workshop o ..

FBISE, PSN to organise teacher training workshop on SLO-Based exams

10 hours ago
 Bilawal to become PM soon, says KP Governor

Bilawal to become PM soon, says KP Governor

10 hours ago
 Father, two sons gunned down over land dispute in ..

Father, two sons gunned down over land dispute in Attock

10 hours ago
 Anti-encroachment drive in Hyderabad from feb 12, ..

Anti-encroachment drive in Hyderabad from feb 12, Cleared areas to be beautified

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan