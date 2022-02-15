MPA Khurram Leghari expresses confidence in CM

Member Provincial Assembly Khurram Khan Leghari called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and expressed confidence in the leadership of the CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Member Provincial Assembly Khurram Khan Leghari called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and expressed confidence in the leadership of the CM.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that the no-confidence notions of the opposition were frustrated and advised the opposition leaders to shun their negative politics.

They were now hiding themselves as the opposition had faced defeat on all fronts, he added. The CM said that the opposition would continue to bewail as its dreams would never come true.

No one would be allowed to stand in the way of public service, he emphasized. The district development package of Rs.360 billion had laid a solid foundation for equal development as development was the right of every citizen, he further said.

Khurram Leghari said, "We are all united to befittingly respond to any conspiracy of the opposition."Former MPA Sardar Channu Khan Leghari was also present.