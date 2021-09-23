UrduPoint.com

MPA Khurram Leghari Expresses Confidence Over CM

Faizan Hashmi 1 day ago Thu 23rd September 2021 | 11:20 PM

MPA Khurram Leghari expresses confidence over CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :Member Provincial Assembly Khurram Leghari called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM office here on Thursday and expressed his complete confidence in his leadership.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that his doors were always open for the elected representatives. He said the party was stronger than before as negative politics of opponents had met its logical end.

He said that public service was a central point of PTI's politics as the incumbent government did not chant hollow slogans and took practical measures to resolve the problems.

Those who tried to create hurdles in the journey of development and progress had been exposed, he added.

MPA Khurram Leghari said that the CM always gave respect to the people.

He apprised the chief minister about the problems of his constituency on which Usman Buzdar assured him early redressal.

