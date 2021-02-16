UrduPoint.com
MPA Khurram Leghari Reposes Complete Confidence In Chief Minister

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 09:07 PM

MPA Khurram Leghari reposes complete confidence in Chief Minister

Member Provincial Assembly Khurram Leghari called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at Civil Secretariat, here on Tuesday and expressed complete confidence in the leadership of the Chief Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Member Provincial Assembly Khurram Leghari called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at Civil Secretariat, here on Tuesday and expressed complete confidence in the leadership of the Chief Minister.

The CM assured to solve the problems of the constituency and said he will soon visit Muzaffargarh.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said all party members and parliamentarians were united under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The parliamentarians would be given their due rights however motives of the opposition would not be fulfilled, he maintained.

