MPA Khurram Sher Zaman For Wheat Stock Releasing To Flour Mills To Avert Crisis

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 07:42 PM

MPA Khurram Sher Zaman for wheat stock releasing to flour mills to avert crisis

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and member of Sindh Assembly Khurram Sher Zaman Monday asked the Sindh government to release all stock of wheat to overcome the shortage of wheat in the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and member of Sindh Assembly Khurram Sher Zaman Monday asked the Sindh government to release all stock of wheat to overcome the shortage of wheat in the province.

He expressed these views while addressing the media here in front of Sindh Assembly after submitting a resolution on the issue.

He accused Sindh government for hoarding the wheat to create an artificial shortage in the province.

"Currently, 1.2 million tons of wheat was retained by the Sindh government which was causing unnecessary panic and stress among the people of the province", he said.

He further said the hoarding of huge quantity of wheat was also affecting and increasing the prices of wheat in the province.

Expressing serious concerns over delay in release of wheat to flour mills, he said in past, Sindh government did not release the wheat stock and later, it was reported that wheat from the go-downs had gone missing.

He expressed his apprehension that delay in release of wheat might create crisis in the province.

Criticizing the Sindh government, he said it could not deliver and there was not a single union council in the province, where you could find the provision of basic facilities.

Despite of 13-year rule, it could not provide clean water to the people, he said adding the rally taken out by Pakistan Peoples Party in Karachi city violated the standard operating procedures made to contain the coronavirus.

