MPA Khurram Sohail Laghari leaves PTI

The lawmaker says he has left the party as he has not been taken into confidence before the long march.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 28th, 2022) MPA Khurram Sohail Laghari has left the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ahead of party's long march.

Khurram Sohail Laghari who won elections from PP-275 as an independent and joined PTI took this decision after the party's top leadership did not take him into confidence.

Laghari says five other PTI leaders were also ready to quit the party and they wanted to leave membership of the assembly.

The MPA said that they were not taken into confidence before the long march which will start today from Liberty Chowk.

He also challenged former prime minister Imran Khan to contest the election against him.

It may be mentioned here that Laghari remained part of Jahangir Tareen group and this is the third time that he was leaving the party.