MPA KP Assembly tested positive for Coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehriki Insaf (PTI) female lawmaker in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Dr Sumera Shams was tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a Public Health Reference Lab report issued on Sunday that Dr Sumera Shams detected of coronavirus infection.

She isolated herself at home and requested people to pray for her health.

People on social media viral her pictures and prayed for early recovery of her.