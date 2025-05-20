MPA Kulsoom Congratulates National Party's Elected Body Of Kalat
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2025 | 10:38 PM
Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Kulsoom Niaz Baloch congratulated the newly elected body of National Party (NP) Kalat district including its president and others members
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Kulsoom Niaz Baloch congratulated the newly elected body of National Party (NP) Kalat district including its president and others members.
In her statement issued here on Tuesday, she expressed that National Party of Kalat President Zahoor Baloch, General Secretary Abdul Rehman, and all other office bearers would play an important role in making the party more active.
National Party (NP)’s MPA Kulsoom Niaz Baloch congratulated the newly elected body of National Party District Kalat and said that the National Party is a principled political party that believed in democratic struggle,
She said that newly elected body of Kalat could play a full role in strengthening the ideological foundations of the party, solving public problems and organizational activities.
Recent Stories
MPA Kulsoom congratulates National Party's elected body of Kalat
Senate panel probes delays in CDA, FGEHA projects; unauthorised use of govt acco ..
Court to decide fate of PTI founder: Aqeel Malik
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry welcome ..
IESCO vows to ensure uninterrupted power supply: Naeem Jan
CM Bugti congratulates Syed Asim Munir on his promotion to Field Marshal
Sardar Masood pays tribute to Armed Forces, Inaugurates development projects in ..
Judge's transfer delays verdict in Ahsan Iqbal’s defamation case against Murad ..
Strategic meeting of Vice Chancellors to address higher education challenges hel ..
Federal Minister for National Heritage Aurangzeb Khichi visits National Museum
Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison for smuggling hashish in Taxila
MQM-Pakistan greets Syed Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MPA Kulsoom congratulates National Party's elected body of Kalat2 minutes ago
-
Senate panel probes delays in CDA, FGEHA projects; unauthorised use of govt accommodations under scr ..2 minutes ago
-
Court to decide fate of PTI founder: Aqeel Malik2 minutes ago
-
IESCO vows to ensure uninterrupted power supply: Naeem Jan2 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti congratulates Syed Asim Munir on his promotion to Field Marshal23 minutes ago
-
Sardar Masood pays tribute to Armed Forces, Inaugurates development projects in Azad Kashmir23 minutes ago
-
Judge's transfer delays verdict in Ahsan Iqbal’s defamation case against Murad Saeed23 minutes ago
-
Strategic meeting of Vice Chancellors to address higher education challenges held23 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister for National Heritage Aurangzeb Khichi visits National Museum23 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison for smuggling hashish in Taxila5 minutes ago
-
MQM-Pakistan greets Syed Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal5 minutes ago
-
Youth shot dead over suspicion of being police informant5 minutes ago