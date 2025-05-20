Open Menu

MPA Kulsoom Congratulates National Party's Elected Body Of Kalat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2025 | 10:38 PM

MPA Kulsoom congratulates National Party's elected body of Kalat

Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Kulsoom Niaz Baloch congratulated the newly elected body of National Party (NP) Kalat district including its president and others members

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Kulsoom Niaz Baloch congratulated the newly elected body of National Party (NP) Kalat district including its president and others members.

In her statement issued here on Tuesday, she expressed that National Party of Kalat President Zahoor Baloch, General Secretary Abdul Rehman, and all other office bearers would play an important role in making the party more active.

National Party (NP)’s MPA Kulsoom Niaz Baloch congratulated the newly elected body of National Party District Kalat and said that the National Party is a principled political party that believed in democratic struggle,

She said that newly elected body of Kalat could play a full role in strengthening the ideological foundations of the party, solving public problems and organizational activities.

