MPA Laments World Community Over Silence On Indian Brutalities In IoK

Umer Jamshaid 9 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 09:27 PM

PPP leader and Member Sindh Assembly, Abdul Jabbar Khan, has expressed concern over criminal silence of international community over Indian brutalities in occupied Jammu and Kashmir

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :PPP leader and Member Sindh Assembly, Abdul Jabbar Khan, has expressed concern over criminal silence of international community over Indian brutalities in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement, Abdul Jabbar Khan said Indian Occupied Kashmir had been made as prison for millions of innocent Kashmiris as people were forced to live inside their homes due to curfew imposed there since last 52 days.

The Indian forces were committing crimes against humanity while women were being molested in the occupied valley, he said and added that criminal silence of the world community was a matter of concern for peace loving people of the world. He said now time has gone for mere holding photo sessions but as a nation we must stand up to raise strong voice against Indian brutalities.

