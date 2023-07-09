MPA lauds efforts of Mayor, HMC for dewatering of accumulated rain water

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan Peoples' Party MPA, Abdul Jabbar Khan on Sunday said that the dewatering process was made possible for the first time in Hyderabad after visiting the Mayor and Municipal Corporation administration to Pumping stations round the clock.

In a statement, MPA said that concerted steps were taken for the dewatering of rainwater in densely populated areas, Kachi Abadis and low-lying areas.

He said that the situation after rainfall could be better if the administration played an active role, but unfortunately, hard workers were being criticized instead of encouraging them.

He said that People of Hyderabad had elected for the first time the representatives of Pakistan People's Party while Mayor, Deputy Mayor, Town Nazims, UC Chairmen have performed their responsibilities collectively and citizens had expressed satisfaction on their performance.

He said that the PPP leadership and its elected representatives would not disappoint Hyderabad residents because Hyderabad was our city and its renovation, development and beautification was the responsibility of everyone.