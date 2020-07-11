MPA lauds Wildlife Deptt Dera

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Member Provincial Assembly Sardar Faisal Amin Khan along with DFO Wildlife Khan Malik Saturday inspected the phase of work of the Wildlife Department at the banks of the Indus River for establishing Hog Deer Enclosure there

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Member Provincial Assembly Sardar Faisal Amin Khan along with DFO Wildlife Khan Malik Saturday inspected the phase of work of the Wildlife Department at the banks of the Indus River for establishing Hog Deer Enclosure there.

Sardar Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur, Member Provincial Assembly, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), inspected the ongoing work on Hog Deer Enclosure being established under the Prime Minister's Green Pakistan Programme at Ghaffarwali on the banks of the Indus River. He also appreciated the officials of the Wildlife Department and specially DFO Khan Malik Khan for taking keen interest.