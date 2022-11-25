UrduPoint.com

MPA Lays Foundation Stone Of Kahnewal Makhdoompur Road

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 25, 2022 | 06:10 PM

MPA lays foundation stone of Kahnewal Makhdoompur road

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :PTI MPA Hamid Yar Hiraj laid foundation stone of 20 kilometers long Khanewal Makhdoompur road as Rs 748 million would be spent on the project.

Central leader PTI Ahmad Yar Hiraj, Hamid Nasir Hiraj, District general secretary PTI Imran Pervaiz Dhool and large number of local people were present.

Speaking on this occasion, MPA Hamid Yar Hiraj said that funds have been issued for the road construction project and the longstanding transportation issues of the people of this area would also be resolved. He said that it would also help to growers for bringing commodities to the markets.

The road project would be completed within six months and added that uplift projects worth millions of rupee were underway in the constituency with rapid pace.

He said"Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf believes on serving masses and uplift of backward areas was top priority of the provincial government."

