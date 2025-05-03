Open Menu

MPA Malik Adeel Iqbal Backs Youth Empowerment Efforts By Metrix Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published May 03, 2025 | 07:10 PM

MPA Malik Adeel Iqbal backs youth empowerment efforts by Metrix Pakistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Provincial Secretary Information of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and Member of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Malik Adeel Iqbal, was presented with a commemorative shield by the founder and CEO of Metrix Pakistan, Hassan Nisar, in recognition of his support for youth-led development initiatives across the province.

The shield was handed over by Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan, during a brief meeting held at the University of Haripur.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shafiqur Rehman and Registrar Riaz Muhammad were also present.

Metrix Pakistan, a youth-driven non-profit organisation, has gained prominence for its efforts to empower young people in rural and underserved areas through education, digital literacy, and entrepreneurship.

The organisation has been conducting youth summits, training programmes, and outreach initiatives aimed at equipping students and aspiring professionals with practical skills and access to technology.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Iqbal lauded the contributions of Metrix Pakistan and said that such platforms were vital for guiding the province’s youth towards a productive and self-reliant future.

“This initiative is enabling talented individuals to pursue education and innovation, which ultimately contributes to provincial and national development,” he said.

He emphasised the need for greater support from both government and academic institutions to promote youth engagement and skill-building. “Empowering youth with modern tools and direction is not just necessary, it is critical to ensuring stability and progress,” he added.

Prof Dr Shafiqur Rehman described the collaboration between the university and organisations like Metrix Pakistan as essential for bridging the gap between academia and real-world application. Registrar Riaz Muhammad echoed this sentiment, noting that coordinated efforts were key to addressing the challenges faced by students in remote regions.

Founder Hassan Nisar thanked the university administration and Mr Iqbal for their encouragement, and expressed hope for sustained public and institutional backing. “With continued support, we aim to expand our reach and ensure that more youth across the province have access to opportunity and growth,” he said.

