Open Menu

MPA Malik Adeel Iqbal Calls For Unity And Commitment On Pakistan Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2025 | 05:50 PM

MPA Malik Adeel Iqbal calls for unity and commitment on Pakistan Day

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) Malik Adeel Iqbal, Member Provincial Assembly from PK-48 and Chairman of the Standing Committee on the Department of Information and Public Relations, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saturday has emphasized the significance of Pakistan Day, calling it a moment of reflection and renewal of commitment toward national development and unity.

In his message on the occasion, Malik Adeel Iqbal highlighted the historic Lahore Resolution of March 23, 1940, which laid the foundation for an independent homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

He stressed that the day serves as a reminder of the sacrifices of forefathers and a call to work diligently for a prosperous and stable Pakistan.

Paying tribute to Allama Muhammad Iqbal, he acknowledged the philosopher’s role in envisioning an independent Muslim state and inspiring the masses through his poetry and philosophy.

He urged the nation to embrace Iqbal’s message of unity, self-reliance, and perseverance to transform Pakistan into a true Islamic welfare state.

He further reiterated the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s commitment to national progress, emphasizing its key role in fostering democracy, ensuring press freedom, and promoting transparent governance.

Malik Adeel Iqbal urged the nation to reaffirm their dedication to overcoming challenges with unity, faith, and a spirit of sacrifice, striving towards a stronger and brighter future for Pakistan.

Recent Stories

Austria backs EU accession of Western Balkan state ..

Austria backs EU accession of Western Balkan states

26 minutes ago
 Decarbonised desalination key pillar of UAE nation ..

Decarbonised desalination key pillar of UAE national strategy: Amna Al Dahak

56 minutes ago
 Police conduct raid to arrest former MPA accused o ..

Police conduct raid to arrest former MPA accused of torturing his driver

59 minutes ago
 Haier Inverter Grey Series: The Future of Cooling ..

Haier Inverter Grey Series: The Future of Cooling with 50% Energy Saving!

1 hour ago
 Salem bin Abdulrahman crowns BEEAH as Ramadan Pade ..

Salem bin Abdulrahman crowns BEEAH as Ramadan Padel Tennis champs

1 hour ago
 Pakistani fast bowlers welcome end of saliva ban f ..

Pakistani fast bowlers welcome end of saliva ban for ball shining

1 hour ago
we pay tribute to the visionary leader and the Fou ..

We pay tribute to the visionary leader and the Founding Father of the Islamic Re ..

1 hour ago
 Gold price per tola in Pakistan records decline fo ..

Gold price per tola in Pakistan records decline for second consecutive day

1 hour ago
 UAE, China strengthen cooperation in nuclear regul ..

UAE, China strengthen cooperation in nuclear regulation

2 hours ago
 Mohammad Rizwan damages Naseem Shah’s mobile pho ..

Mohammad Rizwan damages Naseem Shah’s mobile phone

3 hours ago
 Landmark Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers ..

Landmark Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

4 hours ago
 Ministry of Foreign Affairs participates at intern ..

Ministry of Foreign Affairs participates at international conference to ensure s ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan