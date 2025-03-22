MPA Malik Adeel Iqbal calls for unity and commitment on Pakistan Day

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) Malik Adeel Iqbal, Member Provincial Assembly from PK-48 and Chairman of the Standing Committee on the Department of Information and Public Relations, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saturday has emphasized the significance of Pakistan Day, calling it a moment of reflection and renewal of commitment toward national development and unity.

In his message on the occasion, Malik Adeel Iqbal highlighted the historic Lahore Resolution of March 23, 1940, which laid the foundation for an independent homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

He stressed that the day serves as a reminder of the sacrifices of forefathers and a call to work diligently for a prosperous and stable Pakistan.

Paying tribute to Allama Muhammad Iqbal, he acknowledged the philosopher’s role in envisioning an independent Muslim state and inspiring the masses through his poetry and philosophy.

He urged the nation to embrace Iqbal’s message of unity, self-reliance, and perseverance to transform Pakistan into a true Islamic welfare state.

He further reiterated the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s commitment to national progress, emphasizing its key role in fostering democracy, ensuring press freedom, and promoting transparent governance.

Malik Adeel Iqbal urged the nation to reaffirm their dedication to overcoming challenges with unity, faith, and a spirit of sacrifice, striving towards a stronger and brighter future for Pakistan.