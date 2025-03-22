MPA Malik Adeel Iqbal Calls For Unity And Commitment On Pakistan Day
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2025 | 05:50 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) Malik Adeel Iqbal, Member Provincial Assembly from PK-48 and Chairman of the Standing Committee on the Department of Information and Public Relations, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saturday has emphasized the significance of Pakistan Day, calling it a moment of reflection and renewal of commitment toward national development and unity.
In his message on the occasion, Malik Adeel Iqbal highlighted the historic Lahore Resolution of March 23, 1940, which laid the foundation for an independent homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent.
He stressed that the day serves as a reminder of the sacrifices of forefathers and a call to work diligently for a prosperous and stable Pakistan.
Paying tribute to Allama Muhammad Iqbal, he acknowledged the philosopher’s role in envisioning an independent Muslim state and inspiring the masses through his poetry and philosophy.
He urged the nation to embrace Iqbal’s message of unity, self-reliance, and perseverance to transform Pakistan into a true Islamic welfare state.
He further reiterated the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s commitment to national progress, emphasizing its key role in fostering democracy, ensuring press freedom, and promoting transparent governance.
Malik Adeel Iqbal urged the nation to reaffirm their dedication to overcoming challenges with unity, faith, and a spirit of sacrifice, striving towards a stronger and brighter future for Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Austria backs EU accession of Western Balkan states
Decarbonised desalination key pillar of UAE national strategy: Amna Al Dahak
Police conduct raid to arrest former MPA accused of torturing his driver
Haier Inverter Grey Series: The Future of Cooling with 50% Energy Saving!
Salem bin Abdulrahman crowns BEEAH as Ramadan Padel Tennis champs
Pakistani fast bowlers welcome end of saliva ban for ball shining
We pay tribute to the visionary leader and the Founding Father of the Islamic Re ..
Gold price per tola in Pakistan records decline for second consecutive day
UAE, China strengthen cooperation in nuclear regulation
Mohammad Rizwan damages Naseem Shah’s mobile phone
Landmark Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Ministry of Foreign Affairs participates at international conference to ensure s ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Gestational diabetes, high blood pressure pose serious risks to mother and child: senior gynecologis ..6 minutes ago
-
Tessori gives assent to Criminal Prosecution amendment bill6 minutes ago
-
CM’s jail reform: skilled prisoners start earning wages6 minutes ago
-
MPA Malik Adeel Iqbal calls for unity and commitment on Pakistan Day6 minutes ago
-
SSP Shaheed Benazir Abad visits Imam Bargah6 minutes ago
-
ECP organizes voter awareness seminar in Abbottabad schools6 minutes ago
-
CM launches IT & digital skills training for 27,000 rural women16 minutes ago
-
3 suspects arrested in police crackdown16 minutes ago
-
Minority cards distributed in Khanewal16 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi police nab 4 drug peddlers, 6 illegal arms owners16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Resolution of 1940: A milestone towards achieving separate homeland for Muslims16 minutes ago
-
10 dead, 1,639 injured in Punjab road accidents26 minutes ago