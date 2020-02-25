MPA Malik Liaqat Ali Khan took charge as DDAC chairman of Dir Lower

(@FahadShabbir)

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Member Provincial Assembly Malik Liaqat Ali Khan on Tuesday took charge as chairman District Development Advisory Committee and wowed to ensure transparency in development schemes in the district.

Addressing a ceremony in the district council hall, he said he would try his level best to ensure merit and transparency in utilizing funds on the development schemes for uplift of the area.

He said strict monitoring system would be evolved to ensure quality work and complete all the ongoing development schemes within scheduled time frame.

The function was attended by officials of the district administration and MNA Sayyad Mehboob Shah with MPA Azam Khan and MPA Homayoun Khan.

Speaking on the occasion they said that PTI government was committed to extending relief masses and utmost efforts were being taken for protection of rights of people.

They said Prime Minister had resolved to eradicate corruption from all departments and in this regard he made bold decisions.

They said district Dir lower would be model area in terms of development and urged people to cooperate with district administration in this regard.