MPA Malik Shahzad quits PTI

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Member Sindh Assembly Malik Shahzad Awan on Monday announced to quit Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Addressing a news conference at the Karachi Press Club, he said those involved in the May 9 arson should be punished.

He said Pakistan Army was our proud, attacks on monuments of martyrs was unacceptable.

Malik Shahzad Awan said he supported Imran Khan since 1997 and had never thought that such day would come.

The MPA said he was parting his ways with PTI without any pressure.