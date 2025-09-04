Open Menu

MPA Manshaullah Visits Mianapura, Reviews Sanitation Issues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2025 | 05:20 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Muhammad Manshaullah Butt paid a detailed visit to Union Council Mianapura and reviewed the sanitation situation.

During this visit, Khawaja Sultan Tipu and former Chairman Union Council Mianapura Meher Zulfiqar were also with him.

Speaking on the occasion, MPA Muhammad Manshaullah Butt said that monsoon rains are continuing, for the immediate drainage of rainwater, it is necessary to de-silt the sewerage lines and drains regularly and remove all kinds of obstacles in the flow of water.

He issued orders to the local authorities of SWMC for de-silting the sewerage lines of New Mianapura and said that disposal stations and de-water sets should also be used for water drainage.

