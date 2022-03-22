UrduPoint.com

MPA Meets Chief Minister, Repose Trust

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2022 | 10:36 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Syed Rafaqat Ali Gillani MPA of Tareen Group met with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and reposed his trust in the leadership of CM Punjab while discussing matters of mutual interest.

The CM reiterated that the party was united under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding that no conspiracy would be succeeded to create a political divide, said a press release issued here.

The fruits of composite development were being reaped by the people, he added.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had put the country in the right direction and no one would be allowed to interrupt the development process.

He added that the government would provide relief to the masses under the Ramazan package.

More Stories From Pakistan

