MPA Meets CM, Thanks Him For Uplift Funds

Sat 21st August 2021 | 05:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) from PP-170 Muhammad Amin Zulqarnain Saturday met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and thanked him for providing development funds for the area.

The CM said that development projects were being devised with consultation of elected representatives unlike in the past when uplift projects were launched in the provincial metropolis and other cities without any proper planning.

The PTI government had initiated projects with proper planning to improve infrastructure of the city, he said.

In Lahore, he said the work was under way on Sheranwala flyover, Shahkam Chowk flyover and Ghulab Devi underpass projects. Completion of these projects will permanently resolve traffic problems of the city, he added.

The CM said that 11 underground water storage tanks projects were under progress for rainwater storage and release system. Public needs have been prioritised, instead of starting projects for personal projection, he added.

