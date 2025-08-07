MPA Meets Elder Leader, Discusses Various Issues
Muhammad Irfan Published August 07, 2025 | 11:00 AM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Member, Provincial Assembly, Jamila Paracha on Thursday met elder Leader, Haji Manzoor Ahmed Paracha and discuss development projects and other public issues.
The meeting was held at the elder leader's residence and which was also attended by DIG (R) Masood Ahmed Paracha,
Shiraz Ahmed Paracha, Waqas Sajid Paracha, and Yousuf Manzoor Paracha.
During the meeting, a detailed discussion was held on the development of Kohat, public issues, and welfare initiatives. All the dignitaries agreed that collective efforts and mutual consultation are indispensable for the development
and prosperity of Kohat.
The MPA reiterated her resolve on the occasion that "Serving Kohat is my top priority. All possible steps will be taken to meet the expectations of the people."
APP/azq.378
