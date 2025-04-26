Open Menu

MPA Meets Punjab CM, Lauds Launch Of Multan-Vehari Road Project

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2025 | 04:50 PM

MPA meets Punjab CM, lauds launch of Multan-Vehari road project

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Malik Noushir Khan Anjum Langrial called on Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, here on Saturday.

The meeting discussed ongoing development projects and public welfare initiatives. During the meeting, both sides reviewed the government’s efforts to uplift people, particularly focusing on agricultural support programmes, infrastructure development, and healthcare reforms.

The CM said, “Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has consistently launched public welfare projects during every tenure.” She emphasized that the Punjab government’s effective and sustainable policies are opening new avenues of development and prosperity, particularly benefiting farmers.

“Our promise to provide free medicines to patients will be fulfilled at all costs,” she asserted.

MPA Malik Noshir Khan Anjum Langrial expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for the launch of the Multan-Vehari Road project, highlighting that its completion would benefit millions of people across four neighboring districts. He stressed that the timely completion of development projects would significantly alleviate public hardships.

Praising the Chief Minister’s leadership, he said, “Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s unwavering commitment to transforming Punjab into a welfare state is truly commendable.” He also lauded the Wheat Farmers Support Program as a vital step towards supporting the agricultural community.

Recent Stories

Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firm ..

Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression

53 minutes ago
 SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mi ..

SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security

1 hour ago
 Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Paha ..

Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM

1 hour ago
 From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the ..

From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics

4 hours ago
 BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year ..

BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025

8 hours ago
 Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over ref ..

Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over referee complaints

17 hours ago
 Pakistan to approach int’l forums for Indus Wate ..

Pakistan to approach int’l forums for Indus Water Treaty issue suspended by In ..

17 hours ago
 DPM, Iranian FM discuss regional developments

DPM, Iranian FM discuss regional developments

17 hours ago
 DPM visits MOFA's operation room to monitor Pakist ..

DPM visits MOFA's operation room to monitor Pakistan-India relations

17 hours ago
 Trinidad and Tobago votes for parliament, PM, with ..

Trinidad and Tobago votes for parliament, PM, with opposition in lead

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan