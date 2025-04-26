MPA meets Punjab CM, lauds launch of Multan-Vehari road project

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Malik Noushir Khan Anjum Langrial called on Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, here on Saturday.

The meeting discussed ongoing development projects and public welfare initiatives. During the meeting, both sides reviewed the government’s efforts to uplift people, particularly focusing on agricultural support programmes, infrastructure development, and healthcare reforms.

The CM said, “Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has consistently launched public welfare projects during every tenure.” She emphasized that the Punjab government’s effective and sustainable policies are opening new avenues of development and prosperity, particularly benefiting farmers.

“Our promise to provide free medicines to patients will be fulfilled at all costs,” she asserted.

MPA Malik Noshir Khan Anjum Langrial expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for the launch of the Multan-Vehari Road project, highlighting that its completion would benefit millions of people across four neighboring districts. He stressed that the timely completion of development projects would significantly alleviate public hardships.

Praising the Chief Minister’s leadership, he said, “Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s unwavering commitment to transforming Punjab into a welfare state is truly commendable.” He also lauded the Wheat Farmers Support Program as a vital step towards supporting the agricultural community.