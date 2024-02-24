MPA Meets WAPDA Officials, Urged To Solve Uncalled Load-shedding
Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2024 | 09:20 PM
DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Newly elected Member of Provincial Assembly Malik Liaqat Ali Khan on Saturday held a meeting with WAPDA officials and expressed his concerns about unannounced load-shedding in Dir Lower.
According to the details, the MPA expressed his reservation over the unannounced load shedding in the area.
The WAPDA officials assured him to solve the problem on an emergency basis.
On this occasion, the MPA said that unannounced load-shedding in the Dir Lower will not be tolerated.
APP/aiq/ijz/1700
