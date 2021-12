LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :The head granthi of Gurdwara Janamasthan Nankana Sahib Sardar Robail Singh, father of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) and Parliamentary Secretary Sardar Mehinder Pal Singh, passed away here on Thursday.

Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) Chairman Dr Amir Ahmad, Additional Secretary Shrines Rana Shahid, Deputy Secretary Imran Gondal, Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) Pardhan Sardar Amir Singh, PML-N MPA Sardar Ramesh Singh Arura and local sikh leaders expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Sardar Robail Singh.

They said his death is a great loss for the Sikh community.