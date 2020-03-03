UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MPA Murder Case, Remand In Sukkur

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 05:49 PM

MPA murder case, remand in Sukkur

The Anti-Terrorism Court, Noshehroferoze has given seven days physical remand of two accused in PPP MPA Shahnaz Ansari's murder case on Tuesday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) The Anti-Terrorism Court, Noshehroferoze has given seven days physical remand of two accused in PPP MPA Shahnaz Ansari's murder case on Tuesday.

According to police, the Darya Khan Mari Police, district Naushahro Feroze had arrested two prime accused for the murder of MPA Shahnaz.

They were identified as Akhtar and Waqar Khokhar and recovered a Kalashnikov rifle, a pistol, and a magazine with four rounds from their possession.

The police presented them before the ATC Court Naushahro Feroze and requested 14-day physical remand, but the court allowed seven days of physical remand.

Related Topics

Murder Police Darya Khan From Anti Terrorism Court Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court

Recent Stories

UAE Rulers condole Bahrain King on death of Sheikh ..

5 minutes ago

AJK President eulogizes humanitarian services of P ..

14 minutes ago

PAKISTAN vs SLOVENIA Davis Cup Tie World Group

17 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen: OIC Intensifies Efforts toHelp Membe ..

17 minutes ago

Masks fly off pharmacies shelves in Multan

4 minutes ago

Rs.756m being spent for electricity provision at F ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.