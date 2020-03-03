MPA murder case, remand in Sukkur

The Anti-Terrorism Court, Noshehroferoze has given seven days physical remand of two accused in PPP MPA Shahnaz Ansari's murder case on Tuesday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) The Anti-Terrorism Court, Noshehroferoze has given seven days physical remand of two accused in PPP MPA Shahnaz Ansari's murder case on Tuesday.

According to police, the Darya Khan Mari Police, district Naushahro Feroze had arrested two prime accused for the murder of MPA Shahnaz.

They were identified as Akhtar and Waqar Khokhar and recovered a Kalashnikov rifle, a pistol, and a magazine with four rounds from their possession.

The police presented them before the ATC Court Naushahro Feroze and requested 14-day physical remand, but the court allowed seven days of physical remand.