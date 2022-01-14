UrduPoint.com

MPA Musarrat Jamshaid Cheema Visits PSCA

Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2022 | 06:08 PM

MPA Musarrat Jamshaid Cheema visits PSCA

Member Punjab Assembly Musarrat Jamshaid Cheema Friday visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) Headquarters Qurban Lines

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Member Punjab Assembly Musarrat Jamshaid Cheema Friday visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) Headquarters Qurban Lines.

PSCA Chief Operating Officer Muhammad Kamran Khan briefed about the project. She visited various sections, including an emergency control center, operations & monitoring center, and also briefed about women safety app.

On this occasion, she praised the success of the PSCA and termed it an achievement. She said that the working of this project was a role model, adding Lahore has been safer and more peaceful than ever before.

The Women's Safety App was an ideal initiative of the Punjab police so it should be promoted at all forums.

The App should be a part of the syllabus of colleges and universities, she added.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Punjab Women All Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Weekly bulletin: Philippines Pavilion at Expo 2020 ..

Weekly bulletin: Philippines Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai to host a health and we ..

22 minutes ago
 Nutritional Risk Assessment Camp held at UVAS

Nutritional Risk Assessment Camp held at UVAS

24 minutes ago
 Vice-Chancellor inaugurates Munir Iqbal Microbiolo ..

Vice-Chancellor inaugurates Munir Iqbal Microbiology Club at UVAS

24 minutes ago
 2022 will be more painful for people than 2021: Mi ..

2022 will be more painful for people than 2021: Mian Zahid Hussain

29 minutes ago
 Putin Appoints Gryzlov as Russian Ambassador to Be ..

Putin Appoints Gryzlov as Russian Ambassador to Belarus

29 seconds ago
 Japan Creates Crisis Center After Suspected Missil ..

Japan Creates Crisis Center After Suspected Missile Test by North Korea - Gov't

30 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.