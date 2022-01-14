MPA Musarrat Jamshaid Cheema visits PSCA

Member Punjab Assembly Musarrat Jamshaid Cheema Friday visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) Headquarters Qurban Lines

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Member Punjab Assembly Musarrat Jamshaid Cheema Friday visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) Headquarters Qurban Lines.

PSCA Chief Operating Officer Muhammad Kamran Khan briefed about the project. She visited various sections, including an emergency control center, operations & monitoring center, and also briefed about women safety app.

On this occasion, she praised the success of the PSCA and termed it an achievement. She said that the working of this project was a role model, adding Lahore has been safer and more peaceful than ever before.

The Women's Safety App was an ideal initiative of the Punjab police so it should be promoted at all forums.

The App should be a part of the syllabus of colleges and universities, she added.