MPA Naseebullah instructs officials to address issues of public in Kohlu

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mir Naseebullah Marree visited the densely populated area of Kohlu on Sunday where he listened to the problems of the people and issued instructions to them for immediate solution.

Deputy Parliamentary Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Mir Naseebullah Marree was accompanied by SDO Public Officer Yousuf Khetran, SDO (Building) Physical Planning and Housing Department Engineer Khawaja Marree, Haji Abdul Rehman Marree, Mir Dost Ali Murree, Chairman Subidar Marree and others.

The MPA listened to the problems of the people of New Killi and issued orders to the officers of the concerned departments to take measures to immediately address for their legal issues.

On this occasion, the MPA Mir Naseebullah Marree while talking to people, said that solving the problems of the people at their doorstep is his first priority.

He said he was trying to provide facilities including electricity, water, health and educational on top priority basis which are collective issues of public.

He said he is well aware of the problems of the people, therefore practical steps are being taken for addressing them.

He also gave instructions to officers of relevant departments to address basic problems of the residents. Inshallah, the problem of water scarcity will be overcome in the next few days under contribution of officials and public, he said.

He said PTI led government was striving to decrease difficulties of people in the country by provision of maximum facilities in the areas.

On this occasion, the President of the Youth Forum Misri Khan Marree, Abdul Qayyum Powadi, Jamal Khan Powadi, Wadera Baloch Khan Shahija, Kamal Khan Shahija, Bijar Khan Powadi, Jaffer Khan Powadi and other area residents and dignitaries were also present.