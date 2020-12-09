MPA Nazir Chauhan plants sapling at Ideal Park

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Member Provincial Assembly Nazir Chauhan accompanied by Park and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Jawad Ahmad Qureshi planted a sapling at Ideal Park here on Wednesday under Clean and Green Lahore Campaign.

Speaking on the occasion, Nazir Chauhan said that it was possible to control environmental pollution only through tree plantation.

He said that maximum forestation was a guarantee to human and animal survival, adding that trees keep the environment clean and healthy.

PHA DG Jawad Ahmad Qureshi said the PHA was taking all possible steps to make the city attractive, adding that PHA was striving to make the provincial capital greener and vibrant in line with the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan.

He said the PHA had planted more than one million trees during the last two years.

He said, "We are in constant touch with public and private institutions for further development".