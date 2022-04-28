MPA Nighat Yasmin Orakzai grieves over tragic death of News 24 producer

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Nighat Yasmin Orakzai here Thursday expressed her profound grief and sorrow over the tragic demise of the producer of News 24 in a road mishap near Jehlum

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Nighat Yasmin Orakzai here Thursday expressed her profound grief and sorrow over the tragic demise of the producer of news 24 in a road mishap near Jehlum.

In a statement here, she prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and grant courage to his family to bear this irreparable loss with patience and early recovery of the injured.

Nighat Yasmin said Zawar Khan was highly competent media professional and quality producer.