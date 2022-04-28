UrduPoint.com

MPA Nighat Yasmin Orakzai Grieves Over Tragic Death Of News 24 Producer

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2022 | 03:03 PM

MPA Nighat Yasmin Orakzai grieves over tragic death of News 24 producer

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Nighat Yasmin Orakzai here Thursday expressed her profound grief and sorrow over the tragic demise of the producer of News 24 in a road mishap near Jehlum

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Nighat Yasmin Orakzai here Thursday expressed her profound grief and sorrow over the tragic demise of the producer of news 24 in a road mishap near Jehlum.

In a statement here, she prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and grant courage to his family to bear this irreparable loss with patience and early recovery of the injured.

Nighat Yasmin said Zawar Khan was highly competent media professional and quality producer.

Related Topics

Injured Provincial Assembly Road Family Media

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs announces Eid al Fitr working hours

Dubai Customs announces Eid al Fitr working hours

14 minutes ago
 Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

1 minute ago
 Express line feeder for Pabbi hospital inaugurated ..

Express line feeder for Pabbi hospital inaugurated

2 minutes ago
 Charssadda Chappal attracts Eid shoppers in droves ..

Charssadda Chappal attracts Eid shoppers in droves

2 minutes ago
 Moscow Says Calling on Ukraine to Attack Targets i ..

Moscow Says Calling on Ukraine to Attack Targets in Russia to Lead to 'Harsh Res ..

2 minutes ago
 Body found in fields in faisalabad

Body found in fields in faisalabad

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.