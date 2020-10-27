UrduPoint.com
MPA Nishat Daha Lauds Incumbent Govt For Taking Up IIOJ&K Issue At All International Forums

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 03:10 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Member Punjab Assembly PML- N Nishat Khan Daha said that the incumbent government was raising voice for right of self- determination of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

While addressing a seminar in connection with Black Day, here on Tuesday, the PML- N MPA Nishat Khan Daha remarked that United Nations should play its effective role for freedom of Jammu and Kashmir.

He lauded incumbent government for taking up the important issue to Kashmir at all international forums.

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Sherazi also spoke and condemned Indian forces for inhuman treatment to innocent people of IIOJ&K.

The participants of seminar also condemned French government and demanded of action against the persons, involved in hurting sentiments of the Muslim Ummah.

On this occasion, civil society workers, traders, doctors, journalists, teachers and hundreds of students were also present.

