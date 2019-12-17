UrduPoint.com
MPA Obaid Arrested In DEO Kohistan Murder Case

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 04:01 PM

Kohistan police have arrested PML-Q member KP Assembly Mufti Obaid ur Rehman after cancellation of Bail Before Arrest (BBA) from the court in District Education Officer (DEO) Kohistan Nawab Ali Khan murder case

ABBOTTABD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) Kohistan police have arrested PML-Q member KP Assembly Mufti Obaid ur Rehman after cancellation of Bail Before Arrest (BBA) from the court in District education Officer (DEO) Kohistan Nawab Ali Khan murder case.

Police informed two months ago Mufti Obaid ur Rehman got BBA as he was nominated in the murder of DEO Kohistan along with 10 other accused who have already been arrested.

The DEO Kohistan was allegedly murdered on the issue of recruitment of class IV in the district as he had refused to accept the bribe money and directed the staff to continue the process on merit which probably led to his death.

Slain DEO Kolai Palis Nawab Ali who hails from Swat was residing in the neighboring room with his office and was shot dead by unknown gunman who fled after execution of the crime.

