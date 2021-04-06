UrduPoint.com
MPA & Officials Inaugurate Three BHUs In Kharn

MPA & officials inaugurate three BHUs in Kharn

Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sana Baloch alongwith Balochistan Chief Executive Aziz Ahmed Jamali and Commissioner Rukshan Division Saeed Ahmed Imrani on Tuesday formally inaugurated three new basic health units (BHUs) in Union Council Raskoh area in which Girog Raskoh Charkohan and Koh Pusht area of the district here

District Support Manager Sohail islam Baloch gave a detailed briefing on the new BHUs. During the inauguration ceremony, Deputy Commissioner Kharan Abdul Salam Achakzai, Deputy Commissioner Noshki Jamil Ahmad Rind, Director Mir Akbar Nasir, Merck Faisal Sharif - Project Coordinator Haroon Kasi. Deputy Director Merck Sami-ur-Rehman-Zulfiqar Sasoli-DHO Kharan Dr Anwar Siyapad District Support Managers Rehan Hameed Baloch. Dr. Amir Temoor Khan Nowsherwani. Abdul Wahab Baloch M&E Officer Mir Noor Ahmad Kabdani Finance Officer Asghar Kabdani Sardar Shehik Siyapad Mir Hidayatullah Siyapad Takri Nazarjan Muhammad Hassani Muhammad Issa Muhammad Hassani Shabbir Ahmad Badini Haji Nusratullah Hafiz Tariq Siyapad Mengal and other regional dignitaries were also present during the inauguration ceremony of BHUs.

MPA Sana Baloch, Chief Executive Officer Aziz Ahmad Jamali, Commissioner Rakhshan Division Saeed Ahmad Imrani, Deputy Commissioner Abdul Salam Achakzai and DSM Sohail Islam Baloch said in their addressing that Union Council Raskoh which consist of rugged mountainous areas had severe health problems due to scattered population. The new BHUs have met a long-standing demand of the people here and they were getting health facilities at their doorsteps, they said.

The speakers maintained that efforts were being made to make the health sector functional. Therefore in this regard, the establishment of BHUs in remote and rural areas was a link in the same chain.

They said that a healthy and prosperous Balochistan was our vision. In collaboration with the government of Balochistan,effective steps were being taken to modernize the health sector in the province under emergency under the supervision of PPHI in Kharan including other remote areas of the Province, they explained.

The speakers also appreciated the role of PPH in providing basic health services to the people in remote areas.

