MPA Open Development Projects
Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2025 | 07:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) and senior leader Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Muhammad Manshaullah Butt inaugurated development projects in the Shahabpura Union Council.
Yousuf Jatt, Malik Bilal Sarfraz, Qamar Butt, Tariq Butt, XEN Municipal Corporation Bilal Qaiser, Sub-Engineer Stephen Maseeh, Abdul Hameed Qasim and Shahid Butt were also present on this occasion.
Manshaullah Butt said that development projects have once again been launched in the PML-N government.
According to the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, development works have been started from the doorsteps of homes to improve the standard of living of the common man, which included tuff tiles and sewerage projects in the streets, while the restoration and up-gradation of streetlights and water supply facilities is underway.
Manshaullah Butt said that there will be no compromise on the quality and speed of development projects and all projects will be completed within the stipulated time.
