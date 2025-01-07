Open Menu

MPA Open Development Projects

Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2025 | 07:00 PM

MPA open development projects

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) and senior leader Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Muhammad Manshaullah Butt inaugurated development projects in the Shahabpura Union Council.

Yousuf Jatt, Malik Bilal Sarfraz, Qamar Butt, Tariq Butt, XEN Municipal Corporation Bilal Qaiser, Sub-Engineer Stephen Maseeh, Abdul Hameed Qasim and Shahid Butt were also present on this occasion.

Manshaullah Butt said that development projects have once again been launched in the PML-N government.

According to the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, development works have been started from the doorsteps of homes to improve the standard of living of the common man, which included tuff tiles and sewerage projects in the streets, while the restoration and up-gradation of streetlights and water supply facilities is underway.

Manshaullah Butt said that there will be no compromise on the quality and speed of development projects and all projects will be completed within the stipulated time.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Water Provincial Assembly Man Muslim All From Government

Recent Stories

Hashr Al Maktoum inaugurates 17th session of ‘Ar ..

Hashr Al Maktoum inaugurates 17th session of ‘Arab Plast’ in Dubai

2 minutes ago
 FPCCI central committee first meeting calls for ti ..

FPCCI central committee first meeting calls for timely execution of CPEC project ..

7 minutes ago
 1 Billion Followers Summit kicks off Saturday, bri ..

1 Billion Followers Summit kicks off Saturday, brings together over 15,000 conte ..

17 minutes ago
 MENAFATF meets in Jordan to activate group's strat ..

MENAFATF meets in Jordan to activate group's strategic plans

32 minutes ago
 Ajman Arabian Horse Championship to kick off Thurs ..

Ajman Arabian Horse Championship to kick off Thursday with 287 horses

1 hour ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with China, conveys condo ..

UAE expresses solidarity with China, conveys condolences over earthquake victims

1 hour ago
DEWA, Expo City Dubai discuss cooperation

DEWA, Expo City Dubai discuss cooperation

1 hour ago
 HBL PSL 10 draft date, venue changed

HBL PSL 10 draft date, venue changed

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Festival of African Literature welcomes 37 ..

Sharjah Festival of African Literature welcomes 37 literary icons

2 hours ago
 95 dead,130 injured as 6.8-magnitude earthquake hi ..

95 dead,130 injured as 6.8-magnitude earthquake hits Tibet

2 hours ago
 Cape Town Test: Shan Masood breaks 27-year old rec ..

Cape Town Test: Shan Masood breaks 27-year old record on South African soil

2 hours ago
 Gohar Rasheed, Kubra Khan's wedding preparations s ..

Gohar Rasheed, Kubra Khan's wedding preparations start in Karachi

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan