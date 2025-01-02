MPA opens driving licence centre at Head Muhammad Walla

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Punjab Parliamentary Secretary for Higher education MPA Sardar Ajmal Khan Chandia on Thursday inaugurated a driving licence centre at the patrolling police post, Head Muhammad Walla.

Addressing a ceremony, Ajmal Khan Chandia said that the initiative was part of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's vision to make all facilities available to the people at their door step.

Chandia hailed patrolling police for establishing a licence centre at a far flung area of district Muzaffargarh and reiterated commitment to provide maximum facilities to bring ease of life to the people of district Muzaffargarh.

In-charge driving licence centre Muhammad Arshad Javed said that people living in surrounding villages would no more have to travel long distances to get driving licenses for tractor, car, motorcycle and other vehicles. They can get all the required procedure completed at Head Muhammad Walla center to get licenses.

Later, Sardar Ajmal Khan Chandia visited different parts of the patrolling police post.

Patrolling police officials, and notables of the area were present.

APP/shn