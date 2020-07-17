UrduPoint.com
MPA Opens Plantation Drive

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 06:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :PTI MPA Chaudhry Muneeb Sultan on Saturday inaugurated the tree plantation drive in the district which will continue for two weeks.

It was informed in the briefing that 12,500 saplings would be planted while one thousand saplings were being planted in tehsil headquarters, including district courts and the commissioner's office.

On this occasion, Muneeb Sultan Cheema said that cooperation of every citizen in the drive was essential, adding that the government had launched the campaign to make thecountry green and clean.

He urged people to take part in the campaign and plant a sapling.

