MPA orders regular sewerage, drain cleaning in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Muhammad Manshaullah Butt has directed Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to make a regular schedule for cleaning sewerage and drains in the city and he will personally supervise this cleaning work.

MPA Muhammad Manshaullah said that work should also be expedited on Shahabpura flyover Adalatgarh, while Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) should immediately resolve the hanging wires and weak poles.

He expressed these views while meeting WASA, GEPCO and PICIIP officials and PMLN local leaders at the PMLN office in Shahabpura.

Chaudhry Toheed Akhtar, Chaudhry Nawaz Bhatti and Chaudhry Bashir were also present.

Manshaullah said that a follow-up meeting will be held at the end of this month to review all the issued instructions in which the implementation of all the issued instructions will be reviewed.

He said that efforts are being made to address the problems of the people and the relevant institutions are being mobilized for this purpose. The MPA said that WASA was established in Sialkot in August and its aim is to solve the sewage problems in the city on a permanent basis.

He said that with the establishment of WASA, it has faced historic floods and urban flooding and now this institution is being activated regularly so that the purpose of its establishment can be achieved.