MPA orders resumption of work on Shahabpura flyover

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :On the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz Sharif and Defence Minister Khwaja Muhammad Asif, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Muhammad Mansha-Ullah Butt visited the under-construction Shahabpura flyover on Defence Road and issued instructions for resumption of construction work on the project immediately.

XEN Highways Noman Ashraf, Chief Officer (CO) Metropolitan Corporation (MCS) Zubair Wattoo, DSP Traffic Sabir Chatha, XEN Services Asim Chaudhry, former deputy mayor Chaudhry Bashir, former UCs Chairmen Nawaz Bhatti, Shakeel Ahmed and Zulfiqar Chaudhry, Sarfraz Bhatti, Chaudhry Saifullah, SDO Public Health Engineering Department Jahangir Butt and others were also present.

The MPA said as per the directive of the Punjab chief minister, development projects would be completed at the earliest. He said Defence Minister Kh Muhammad Asif had expressed concerns over slow pace of work on the flyover.