UrduPoint.com

MPA Orders Resumption Of Work On Shahabpura Flyover

Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2022 | 05:00 PM

MPA orders resumption of work on Shahabpura flyover

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :On the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz Sharif and Defence Minister Khwaja Muhammad Asif, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Muhammad Mansha-Ullah Butt visited the under-construction Shahabpura flyover on Defence Road and issued instructions for resumption of construction work on the project immediately.

XEN Highways Noman Ashraf, Chief Officer (CO) Metropolitan Corporation (MCS) Zubair Wattoo, DSP Traffic Sabir Chatha, XEN Services Asim Chaudhry, former deputy mayor Chaudhry Bashir, former UCs Chairmen Nawaz Bhatti, Shakeel Ahmed and Zulfiqar Chaudhry, Sarfraz Bhatti, Chaudhry Saifullah, SDO Public Health Engineering Department Jahangir Butt and others were also present.

The MPA said as per the directive of the Punjab chief minister, development projects would be completed at the earliest. He said Defence Minister Kh Muhammad Asif had expressed concerns over slow pace of work on the flyover.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Chief Minister Defence Minister Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Provincial Assembly Road Traffic Shakeel Muslim Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th May 2022

8 hours ago
 Football: French Ligue 1 results

Football: French Ligue 1 results

17 hours ago
 Marcos Jr on verge of historic win as Philippine p ..

Marcos Jr on verge of historic win as Philippine presidential campaign ends

17 hours ago
 RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

17 hours ago
 No 'practical evidence' Russia plans to use tactic ..

No 'practical evidence' Russia plans to use tactical nukes: CIA

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.