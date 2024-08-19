Open Menu

MPA Paras Dero Urges For Action Against Responsible Of Rohri Canal Breach

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 19, 2024 | 01:00 PM

MPA Paras Dero urges for action against responsible of Rohri Canal breach

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2024) Member Sindh Assembly Paras Dero has said that efforts were underway to assist the people of the area, with a focus on shifting those affected by the breach in the Rohri Canal to their homes as quickly as possible.

He expressed these views during a visit to various villages including Achar Saand, Saand Mori, and Hashim Sand along with Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr. Imran ul Hassan Khuwaja.

Dero said that the breach in the Rohri Canal had caused damage to the local population, impacting crops and livestock.

He criticized the breach as a result of negligence by the concerned department and called for accountability for the responsible officials and staff.

He urged party leaders to assist the flood victims in Tando Adam and to establish a permanent system to address such disasters.

During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner Dr. Imran ul Hassan Khuwaja informed the media that efforts were in place to address the concerns of the flood-affected people and expedite their recovery.

He mentioned that around 25 pumps were currently being used to drain water, with plans to deploy larger turbine pumps due to the high volume of water, aiming to resettle affected individuals promptly.

Dr. Khuwaja added that over 3,000 people had been compelled to leave their homes, and even if we build five-star camps, still they cannot replace the comfort of one’s home

DC also reviewed the details of the rehabilitation efforts with the Assistant Commissioner of Tando Adam and other officials, instructing them to ensure that all necessary facilities are provided to the victims.

On this occasion, he inquired about the details of rehabilitation efforts from Assistant Commissioner Tando Adam and other officials and directed to provide all facilities to the affectees.

