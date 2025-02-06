MPA participates in National Anti Polio campaign

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Member Sindh Assembly (MPA) Javed Iqbal Arain participated in the National Anti Polio campaign and administered polio drops to children at MPA House Nawabshah on Thursday.

MPA said that nation is determined to make entire Pakistan including Sindh polio-free.

MPA Javed Arain said that It is highly recommended that children should be vaccinated against polio to prevent from life long disability.

MPA appealed people to let's eradicate polio together with joint efforts.

He said that a little attention and responsibility from parents can save children from lifelong disabilities.

MPA again appealed general public to cooperate with anti-polio teams, vaccinate your children up to five years age and play their part for a healthy Pakistan.