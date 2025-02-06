Open Menu

MPA Participates In National Anti Polio Campaign

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2025 | 10:44 PM

MPA participates in National Anti Polio campaign

Member Sindh Assembly (MPA) Javed Iqbal Arain participated in the National Anti Polio campaign and administered polio drops to children at MPA House Nawabshah on Thursday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Member Sindh Assembly (MPA) Javed Iqbal Arain participated in the National Anti Polio campaign and administered polio drops to children at MPA House Nawabshah on Thursday.

MPA said that nation is determined to make entire Pakistan including Sindh polio-free.

MPA Javed Arain said that It is highly recommended that children should be vaccinated against polio to prevent from life long disability.

MPA appealed people to let's eradicate polio together with joint efforts.

He said that a little attention and responsibility from parents can save children from lifelong disabilities.

MPA again appealed general public to cooperate with anti-polio teams, vaccinate your children up to five years age and play their part for a healthy Pakistan.

Recent Stories

AD Ports Group, CMA CGM Group to develop, operate ..

AD Ports Group, CMA CGM Group to develop, operate New East Mole multipurpose ter ..

2 minutes ago
 UAE, Costa Rica promote trade, investment opportun ..

UAE, Costa Rica promote trade, investment opportunities

17 minutes ago
 UAE SWAT Challenge sets Guinness World Record for ..

UAE SWAT Challenge sets Guinness World Record for largest international particip ..

17 minutes ago
 ADX consolidates position among top 20 global bour ..

ADX consolidates position among top 20 global bourses in 2024

17 minutes ago
 Mirpurkhas police crack down on snatching gang, ar ..

Mirpurkhas police crack down on snatching gang, arrest three suspects

11 minutes ago
 Speakers at Washington seminar urge world communit ..

Speakers at Washington seminar urge world community to resolve Kashmir dispute t ..

11 minutes ago
Gill helps India down England in ODI opener

Gill helps India down England in ODI opener

11 minutes ago
 Integrated plan for promotion of tourism in pictur ..

Integrated plan for promotion of tourism in picturesque AJK on latest lines afoo ..

15 minutes ago
 First leg of second edition of Emirates Arabian Ho ..

First leg of second edition of Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup in Australia ac ..

32 minutes ago
 Illegal constructions demolished during operation

Illegal constructions demolished during operation

20 minutes ago
 DG IAEA to visit Pakistan next week

DG IAEA to visit Pakistan next week

23 minutes ago
 CS Balochistan reviews arrangements for matriculat ..

CS Balochistan reviews arrangements for matriculation exams, orders to take stri ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan