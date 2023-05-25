MPA parts way with PTI

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :The two-time MPA elected in past on PTI's ticket Thursday parted ways with the party after holding regret on 'horrible incidents unleashed on May 9' in different parts of the country.

In a press conference, Javed Akhtar Ansari also returned the party ticket.

He expressed solidarity with Pak Army as the sole defense institution to protect the country against enemy.

"I 'm announcing to quit the party without any pressure from any quarter. I have great regret and condemned May 9 incidents and announcing to quit the party" he said.

The MPA said he and his group would continue serving the people and adding that the announcement of his next political move would be made after consultation with the close associates.