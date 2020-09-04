MPA pays homage to armed forces

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Member Provincial Assembly Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal paid homage to the Pak armed forces for defeating India in the 1965 war.

Talking to APP here on Friday, he said the Pak Army was ever ready to foil nefarious designs of the enemy, just like it did in the 1965 war.

Wars were fought with unity and support of the people, he said, adding the same spirit was witnessed during the 1965 war when the nation stood by their forces and defeated the enemy.

He said September 6 was the day to acknowledge and commemorate the great sacrifices of the Pak armed forces for defending the motherland.

The country was blessed with courageous army and young population, he said and added that Pakistan came into being after numerous sacrifices and now it was the people's collective responsibility to protect its sovereignty and defend the motherland at every front.

Chaudhry Iqbal said the nation was proud of its brave soldiers who embraced martyrdom bysacrificing their lives for the motherland.