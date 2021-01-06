UrduPoint.com
MPA Pays Surprise Visit To Nishtar Emergency Ward

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 03:13 PM

MPA pays surprise visit to Nishtar Emergency ward

MPA,Sabeen Gul paid a surprise visit to Nishtar Hospital Accident and Emergency (A&E) ward late on Tuesday night

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :MPA,Sabeen Gul paid a surprise visit to Nishtar Hospital Accident and Emergency (A&E) ward late on Tuesday night.

She checked attendance of doctors and paramedics on duty besides inquiring after the health of the patients.

Ms Gul, who is also chairperson of health advisory committee, asked about the health facilities being extended to the patients.

The MPA asked the staff to endure provision of medicines and for cleanliness arrangements.

She said that she would visit other hospitals too in future adding that no lackadaisical attitude of employees would be tolerated in performing duties.

