MPA Pir Fida Inaugurates Development Work On Warsak Road

MPA Pir Fida inaugurates development work on Warsak road

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA), Pir Fida Advocate on Saturday said government believes in services of masses and in this connection is working tirelessly to launch developmental schemes in every nook and corner of the province.

These views were expressed by him while speaking with locals after inaugurating development work of street roads construction at his constituency on Warsak road.

The ceremony was attended by people of the area in large number including elders, Rab Nawaz Advocate, Haji Hayat Khan, Sanauallah and Khurshid Ahmad.

Former Naib Nazim, District Council Peshawar, Syed Qasim Ali Shah was also present on the occasion.

Pir Fida said the elected representatives are working round the clock for provision of all necessary facilities to masses and for development of the province.

On this occasion, Pir Fida also announced installation of solar system at grand mosque of Officer Garden on Warsak road.

He apprised participants of the ceremony that during the last four years, he has installed solar panels in more than 75 mosques in his constituency with the objective of providing ease to faithfuls during worship.

Pir Fida also held out assurance of construction of roads in all the streets which are left in the area and agree for provision of funds for erection of street lights.

He stressed upon people to personally take care of developmental schemes and inform him forthwith if they find any discrepancy is quality of material used by the contractors.

Earlier in welcome address, Advocate Habib Qureshi thanked MPA Pir Fida for sparing time and giving heed to problems of locals of his constituency.

Habib Qureshi also informed MPA Pir Fida about demand of people of the area for conversion of an idle state land in Warsak road into a public park and place of recreation for children.

Pir Fida Advocate agreed with the demand for establishment of park and assured for taking up the issue with quarters concerned.

