MPA Presides meeting to review arrangements made for prevention of Corona

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Member Sindh Assembly and Chairman Public Accounts Committee Ghulam Qadir Chandio said that Sindh government has taken timely steps to prevent the spread of Corona virus and has provided timely treatment facilities to the affected people.

He said that the International Organizations have appreciated the efforts of Sindh government against the Corona Virus and has set up huge of Rs. 3 billion fund for prevention of corona virus, purchase of protective equipment and the treatment of patients.

He said that there is no shortage of funds with regard to Corona Virus while health department is being supplied the required goods as per need. He said this while presiding over a meeting to review the arrangements made for prevention of Corona in District Shaheed Benazirabad, on the directives of Chief Minister Sindh.

Addressing at the meeting, Ghulam Qadir Chandio said that by the grace of Allah, no affected person is present in Shaheed Benazirabad district till now. Chandio was hopeful that with the collective efforts of all would help prevent the spread of Corona.

He said that the arrangements made by the district authorities to prevent the spread of the Corona virus are satisfactory. He said that however, on the instructions of the Chief Minister, he himself is supervising the arrangements and are ready to go to any extent to prevent the spread of the virus and for that reason the public support and cooperation is very important. Chandio called all political parties to forget their differences and work together in this crucial time to control the situation and raise awareness among the public so that the public could be protected from the Corona virus pandemic.

He said that people should refrain from going to public gatherings, rush places and follow the instructions issued by Sindh government to prevent from the as it could be prevented by utmost care. While directing the district administration, Chandio said guidelines issued by government on the situation, should be completely implement.

The Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jafar informing the meeting said that the district administration has taken urgent steps to prevent the spread of the Corona virus as well as to raise public awareness in general public.

He said that eight teams of Doctors and paramedical staff were formed to those checked people returning from Iran, China and other countries in Shaheed Benazirabad and presently no person has been reported affected by Corona virus.

He said that in view the future situation Labor Colony is made the Quarantine Centre under safety arrangements, which comprises more than 1000 rooms.

He said that for Corona affected persons two out of 16 blocks of labour colony were allotted for hospital purpose while 18 isolation wards are set up at the Peoples Medical College Hospital.

He added that with the support of travel agents and business organizations, banners are pasted in the city's various intersections regarding proper hand wash technique and also for awareness of general public. He said that Control Rooms are set up at the offices of Deputy Commissioner and District Health Officer those are working round the clock.

He said that there is no shortage of funds to combat with the situation of Corona virus and despite that he is donating one month salary in Corona Virus fighting Fund. On this occasion Chairman District Council Jam Tamachi Unar announced to donate Rs. 5 million on behalf of District Council and Rs. 0.1 million from his personal pocket in Corona Virus Fund.

Vice Chancellor People's Medical University Dr. Gulshan Memon, District Health Officer Dr. Moinuddin Shaikh, Mohammad Saleh Khaskheli, Dr Rafique Memon, Medical Superintendent PMC Dr Saeeda Baloch briefed meeting about the steps taken by their department with regard to the Corona virus.

District President PPP Ali Akbar Jamali, Chairman Municipal Committee Nawabshah Azeem Mughal Chairman Town Committee Sakrand Syed Munir Shah, Chairman Town Committee Jam Sahib Faqir Naveed Hussain Vistro and others also expressed their views and assured their full cooperation for raising awareness among the public for the prevention of Corona virus.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Junaid Hameed Samo, Director Information Shafiq Hussain Memon, Director Local Government Abdul Sattar Rathore, Additional District Health Officer Dr Daulat Jamali, Assistant Commissioners of all Tehsils, chairmen town committees, officials of health, police, education and related departments, media and civil society representatives also attended the meeting.